Machino Plastics Ltd Summary

Machino Plastics Limited (MPL), incorporated in April, 1986, has been Indias first and largest plastic bumper and dashboard manufacturer company. The Company has its own state-of-art plastic moulding product development division. The Company is providing turnkey solutions through an integrated approach of designing, tooling, manufacturing and assembling most complex products. The Company is a Joint Venture of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of injection moulded automotive i.e. bumpers, instrument panels, grills etc as original equipment and for spare parts market primarily for Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Apart from these, it manufactures various automotive components for others manufacturers. It manufactures moulds for in house requirements & others like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd, Exide Industries Limited etc. It has two manufacturing plants located at Gurugram & Manesar (Haryana) and two warehouses located at Manesar (Haryana) & Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh).The Company formed a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), in year 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. During the year 1999-2000, the Company was chosen for supply of bumpers and dashboards for Wagaon-R, a new model introduced by Maruti Udyog. By choosing the sole supplier of bumpers and dashboards for Wagon-R, it acquired moulds for these new models on lease from ICICI and SBI leasing, costing about Rs. 32 crores.In 2002-03, the Company increased its installed capacity from 3850 M.T. to 5000 M.T. It purchased 3 new injection moulding machines of 910 tons, 500 tons & 275 tons capacity. Further, it developed and designed fully injection moulded collapsible box & plastic pallets. It installed DG Set of 1000 kva to reduce the impact of tariff increase of MUL power. In 2004-05, it purchased and installed new injection moulding machine of 3150 tons through launching of new Model-K by Maruti Udyog Ltd. The Manesar plant of the Company became fully operational in 2009-10. In 2011-12, the Company installed 7 new injection Moulding machines for manufacturing of automotive components at Manesar plant. It started construction of the building to manufacture plastic moulding components in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh in 2012-13.