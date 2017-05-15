Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
15.59
15.59
15.59
13.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.71
-45.39
-40.26
1.27
Net Worth
-36.12
-29.8
-24.67
14.8
Minority Interest
Debt
68.2
62.34
55.35
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.08
32.54
30.68
14.8
Fixed Assets
10.79
9.38
9.69
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.8
6.8
6.8
3.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.52
1.52
1.52
0
Networking Capital
12.93
14.8
12.63
11.1
Inventories
5.79
5.79
5.79
1.53
Inventory Days
26.81
Sundry Debtors
0.09
5.9
5.9
7.68
Debtor Days
134.59
Other Current Assets
14.24
11.6
9.14
2.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-5.09
-4.88
-0.82
Creditor Days
14.37
Other Current Liabilities
-6.81
-3.4
-3.32
-0.03
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.11
Total Assets
32.08
32.54
30.68
14.79
