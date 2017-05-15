Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
20.82
12.74
16.99
27.74
yoy growth (%)
63.42
-25.02
-38.74
-35.45
Raw materials
-20.6
-12.58
-9.9
-16.74
As % of sales
98.95
98.72
58.28
60.36
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-1.03
-1.72
As % of sales
0.35
0.47
6.1
6.2
Other costs
-0.14
-0.13
-3.04
-5.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.71
1.07
17.94
21.62
Operating profit
0
-0.03
3
3.27
OPM
-0.01
-0.27
17.67
11.8
Depreciation
0
0
-0.3
-0.49
Interest expense
-3.85
0
-2.74
-2.83
Other income
0.01
0.04
0.08
0.18
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.03
0.13
Taxes
0
0
0.37
-0.04
Tax rate
-31.83
-31.21
1,023.24
-33.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0.41
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
0.01
0
0.41
0.07
yoy growth (%)
142.83
-98.93
425.17
-71.03
NPM
0.05
0.03
2.43
0.28
