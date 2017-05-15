iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.38
(2.70%)
May 15, 2017|02:55:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

20.82

12.74

16.99

27.74

yoy growth (%)

63.42

-25.02

-38.74

-35.45

Raw materials

-20.6

-12.58

-9.9

-16.74

As % of sales

98.95

98.72

58.28

60.36

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-1.03

-1.72

As % of sales

0.35

0.47

6.1

6.2

Other costs

-0.14

-0.13

-3.04

-5.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.71

1.07

17.94

21.62

Operating profit

0

-0.03

3

3.27

OPM

-0.01

-0.27

17.67

11.8

Depreciation

0

0

-0.3

-0.49

Interest expense

-3.85

0

-2.74

-2.83

Other income

0.01

0.04

0.08

0.18

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.03

0.13

Taxes

0

0

0.37

-0.04

Tax rate

-31.83

-31.21

1,023.24

-33.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0

0.41

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

0.01

0

0.41

0.07

yoy growth (%)

142.83

-98.93

425.17

-71.03

NPM

0.05

0.03

2.43

0.28

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.