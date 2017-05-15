Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.03
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
-0.3
-0.49
Tax paid
0
0
0.37
-0.04
Working capital
-0.69
-28.79
8.79
4
Other operating items
Operating
-0.68
-28.78
8.89
3.59
Capital expenditure
0
-42.92
0
0.16
Free cash flow
-0.68
-71.7
8.89
3.76
Equity raised
2.5
10.15
23.1
24.94
Investing
0
-3.22
0
0
Financing
0
0.15
23.16
18.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.82
-64.62
55.16
47.28
