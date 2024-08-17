iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Share Price

0.38
(2.70%)
May 15, 2017|02:55:42 PM

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.45%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 44.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

15.59

15.59

15.59

13.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.71

-45.39

-40.26

1.27

Net Worth

-36.12

-29.8

-24.67

14.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

20.82

12.74

16.99

27.74

yoy growth (%)

63.42

-25.02

-38.74

-35.45

Raw materials

-20.6

-12.58

-9.9

-16.74

As % of sales

98.95

98.72

58.28

60.36

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-1.03

-1.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.03

0.13

Depreciation

0

0

-0.3

-0.49

Tax paid

0

0

0.37

-0.04

Working capital

-0.69

-28.79

8.79

4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.42

-25.02

-38.74

-35.45

Op profit growth

-91.17

-101.15

-8.28

-30.95

EBIT growth

130.75

-99.75

-6.18

-8.2

Net profit growth

142.83

-98.93

425.17

-71.03

No Record Found

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

AJAY THIRANI

Managing Director

BRIJMOHAN RATHI

Director

SANGEETA BRIJMOHAN RATHI

Additional Director

HARSH JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Sep.88, the company Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd., earlier known as Herdillia Polymers was co-promoted by Herdillia Chemicals and Maharashtra Petrochemicals. HPL set up a plant to manufacture 5000 tpa of polybutenes at Thane, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with FINA Technology, US. The plant commenced commercial production in Sep.93 against Jun.92 as envisaged. MPL offered equity shares on a rights basis (9:10) to meet the cost overrun in the polybutene project and to part-finance its long-term working capital requirements. Polybutenes are very versatile products which find application in the manufacture of lubricating oil additives, cable jelly (for jelly-filled cables), impregnants (for power cables), two-stroke engine oils, etc. HPL is on the chopping block because of continuous losses from the very first year itself.The main problem the company is facing apart from the cost overrun is the stabilisation of quality. Production is below the optimum level on account of low sales.During the year 1999-2000, the accumulated losses amounting to Rs.1529.42 lacs were adjusted against the revaluation reserves and the revised rehabilitation package for the companys revival as per the rehabilitation proposal being submitted to the operating agency appointed by BIFR.During 2000-01,the capacity utilisation was 95.55% which is highest ever in the history of the companys operation. The income from Conversion Charges during the year was Rs.10.18 crores (more than 65
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

