SectorChemicals
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
15.59
15.59
15.59
13.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.71
-45.39
-40.26
1.27
Net Worth
-36.12
-29.8
-24.67
14.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
20.82
12.74
16.99
27.74
yoy growth (%)
63.42
-25.02
-38.74
-35.45
Raw materials
-20.6
-12.58
-9.9
-16.74
As % of sales
98.95
98.72
58.28
60.36
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-1.03
-1.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.03
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
-0.3
-0.49
Tax paid
0
0
0.37
-0.04
Working capital
-0.69
-28.79
8.79
4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.42
-25.02
-38.74
-35.45
Op profit growth
-91.17
-101.15
-8.28
-30.95
EBIT growth
130.75
-99.75
-6.18
-8.2
Net profit growth
142.83
-98.93
425.17
-71.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
AJAY THIRANI
Managing Director
BRIJMOHAN RATHI
Director
SANGEETA BRIJMOHAN RATHI
Additional Director
HARSH JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Sep.88, the company Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd., earlier known as Herdillia Polymers was co-promoted by Herdillia Chemicals and Maharashtra Petrochemicals. HPL set up a plant to manufacture 5000 tpa of polybutenes at Thane, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with FINA Technology, US. The plant commenced commercial production in Sep.93 against Jun.92 as envisaged. MPL offered equity shares on a rights basis (9:10) to meet the cost overrun in the polybutene project and to part-finance its long-term working capital requirements. Polybutenes are very versatile products which find application in the manufacture of lubricating oil additives, cable jelly (for jelly-filled cables), impregnants (for power cables), two-stroke engine oils, etc. HPL is on the chopping block because of continuous losses from the very first year itself.The main problem the company is facing apart from the cost overrun is the stabilisation of quality. Production is below the optimum level on account of low sales.During the year 1999-2000, the accumulated losses amounting to Rs.1529.42 lacs were adjusted against the revaluation reserves and the revised rehabilitation package for the companys revival as per the rehabilitation proposal being submitted to the operating agency appointed by BIFR.During 2000-01,the capacity utilisation was 95.55% which is highest ever in the history of the companys operation. The income from Conversion Charges during the year was Rs.10.18 crores (more than 65
Read More
