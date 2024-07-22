|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Jul 2024
|24 Apr 2024
The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22 July 2024. Summary of Proceedings of 49th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 22 July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
