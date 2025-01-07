Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
8.49
8.97
6.95
4.17
yoy growth (%)
-5.33
29.01
66.45
-37.62
Raw materials
-3.87
-4.62
-3.48
-1.9
As % of sales
45.62
51.52
50.15
45.69
Employee costs
-8.13
-8.01
-5.85
-5.37
As % of sales
95.74
89.36
84.13
128.56
Other costs
-2.97
-2.77
-2.6
-1.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35
30.88
37.45
41.96
Operating profit
-6.48
-6.44
-4.99
-4.85
OPM
-76.37
-71.78
-71.74
-116.22
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.73
-3.15
-0.89
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
20.74
108.17
62.9
53.35
Profit before tax
13.69
100.99
54.75
47.59
Taxes
-1.14
0
0
0
Tax rate
-8.32
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.55
100.99
54.75
47.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.55
100.99
54.75
47.59
yoy growth (%)
-87.56
84.44
15.04
-2.54
NPM
147.82
1,125.44
787.22
1,138.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.