iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,501.75
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

8.49

8.97

6.95

4.17

yoy growth (%)

-5.33

29.01

66.45

-37.62

Raw materials

-3.87

-4.62

-3.48

-1.9

As % of sales

45.62

51.52

50.15

45.69

Employee costs

-8.13

-8.01

-5.85

-5.37

As % of sales

95.74

89.36

84.13

128.56

Other costs

-2.97

-2.77

-2.6

-1.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35

30.88

37.45

41.96

Operating profit

-6.48

-6.44

-4.99

-4.85

OPM

-76.37

-71.78

-71.74

-116.22

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.73

-3.15

-0.89

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

20.74

108.17

62.9

53.35

Profit before tax

13.69

100.99

54.75

47.59

Taxes

-1.14

0

0

0

Tax rate

-8.32

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.55

100.99

54.75

47.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.55

100.99

54.75

47.59

yoy growth (%)

-87.56

84.44

15.04

-2.54

NPM

147.82

1,125.44

787.22

1,138.99

Mah. Scooters : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.