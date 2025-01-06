iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9,447
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

Mah. Scooters FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

13.69

100.99

54.75

47.59

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.73

-3.15

-0.89

Tax paid

-1.14

0

0

0

Working capital

25.43

29.48

-10.83

-26.54

Other operating items

Operating

37.43

129.74

40.77

20.16

Capital expenditure

0.27

3.47

-0.16

0.09

Free cash flow

37.71

133.21

40.61

20.26

Equity raised

6,863.34

474.68

447.7

421.48

Investing

6,230.72

9.23

10.72

37.29

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

34.28

34.29

34.29

28.57

Net in cash

13,166.06

651.41

533.32

507.6

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

