Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Share Price

9,422.35
(-3.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,820
  • Day's High9,850
  • 52 Wk High12,788
  • Prev. Close9,738.05
  • Day's Low9,415
  • 52 Wk Low 6,732.1
  • Turnover (lac)711.01
  • P/E63.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23,779.14
  • EPS152.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,768.4
  • Div. Yield1.75
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9,820

Prev. Close

9,738.05

Turnover(Lac.)

711.01

Day's High

9,850

Day's Low

9,415

52 Week's High

12,788

52 Week's Low

6,732.1

Book Value

23,779.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,768.4

P/E

63.56

EPS

152.78

Divi. Yield

1.75

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 110

Record Date: 25 Sep, 2024

arrow

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.99%

Non-Promoter- 10.07%

Institutions: 10.07%

Non-Institutions: 38.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.43

11.43

11.43

11.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27,005.3

19,031.38

22,841.52

16,232.14

Net Worth

27,016.73

19,042.81

22,852.95

16,243.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

8.49

8.97

6.95

4.17

yoy growth (%)

-5.33

29.01

66.45

-37.62

Raw materials

-3.87

-4.62

-3.48

-1.9

As % of sales

45.62

51.52

50.15

45.69

Employee costs

-8.13

-8.01

-5.85

-5.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

13.69

100.99

54.75

47.59

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.73

-3.15

-0.89

Tax paid

-1.14

0

0

0

Working capital

25.43

29.48

-10.83

-26.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.33

29.01

66.45

-37.62

Op profit growth

0.72

29.08

2.74

43.49

EBIT growth

-86.43

84.44

15.04

-2.54

Net profit growth

-87.56

84.44

15.04

-2.54

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Bajaj

Independent Director

Yogesh J Shah

Independent Director

Naresh Patni

Non Executive Director

V Rajagopalan

Independent Director

Lila Poonawalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sriram Subbramaniam

Independent Director

Jasmine Arish Chaney

Independent Director

Mayur Chandrakant Chokshi

Independent Director

Mayur Patwardhan Gajanan

Additional Director

Ravikumar Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

Summary

The makers of Priya scooters, Maharashtra Scooters was jointly promoted by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation and Bajaj Auto. The company was incorporated at Pune in June 11, 1975 and came out with its first public issue in Nov.77. Presently, the Company sells products in India and is engaged in manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for automobiles industry etc. The company, at the time of inception, entered into a technical know-how agreement with Bajaj Auto, the tenure of which was specified as 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial production or till the company achieved a total production of 3 lac scooters,whichever is later.Commercial production at its Satara plant commenced in Aug.76. Under the scheme of re-endorsement of industrial capacity with reference to minimum economic scales of operation announced by the government, the company expanded the installed capacity of motorized two-wheelers (350 cc engine capacity) during 1985-86. Further expansions have increased the installed capacity to 1.5 lac numbers in 1996-97. During 1998-99, the company installed a Pre-treatment-cum-Cathodic Electro Deposition Plant; the plant is eco-friendly plant is expected to give boost to the product quality. In 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO 9002 and ISO 14001 from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI).In the year 2004-05, the company was awarded re-certification of QMS as per ISO 9001/2000.With the cessation of produ
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maharashtra Scooters Ltd share price today?

The Maharashtra Scooters Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9422.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is ₹10768.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is 63.56 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maharashtra Scooters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is ₹6732.1 and ₹12788 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd?

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.98%, 3 Years at 36.79%, 1 Year at 30.85%, 6 Month at 7.81%, 3 Month at -16.01% and 1 Month at 2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 10.07 %
Public - 38.93 %

