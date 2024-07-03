Summary

The makers of Priya scooters, Maharashtra Scooters was jointly promoted by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation and Bajaj Auto. The company was incorporated at Pune in June 11, 1975 and came out with its first public issue in Nov.77. Presently, the Company sells products in India and is engaged in manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for automobiles industry etc. The company, at the time of inception, entered into a technical know-how agreement with Bajaj Auto, the tenure of which was specified as 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial production or till the company achieved a total production of 3 lac scooters,whichever is later.Commercial production at its Satara plant commenced in Aug.76. Under the scheme of re-endorsement of industrial capacity with reference to minimum economic scales of operation announced by the government, the company expanded the installed capacity of motorized two-wheelers (350 cc engine capacity) during 1985-86. Further expansions have increased the installed capacity to 1.5 lac numbers in 1996-97. During 1998-99, the company installed a Pre-treatment-cum-Cathodic Electro Deposition Plant; the plant is eco-friendly plant is expected to give boost to the product quality. In 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO 9002 and ISO 14001 from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI).In the year 2004-05, the company was awarded re-certification of QMS as per ISO 9001/2000.With the cessation of produ

