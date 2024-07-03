Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9,820
Prev. Close₹9,738.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹711.01
Day's High₹9,850
Day's Low₹9,415
52 Week's High₹12,788
52 Week's Low₹6,732.1
Book Value₹23,779.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,768.4
P/E63.56
EPS152.78
Divi. Yield1.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.43
11.43
11.43
11.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27,005.3
19,031.38
22,841.52
16,232.14
Net Worth
27,016.73
19,042.81
22,852.95
16,243.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
8.49
8.97
6.95
4.17
yoy growth (%)
-5.33
29.01
66.45
-37.62
Raw materials
-3.87
-4.62
-3.48
-1.9
As % of sales
45.62
51.52
50.15
45.69
Employee costs
-8.13
-8.01
-5.85
-5.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
13.69
100.99
54.75
47.59
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.73
-3.15
-0.89
Tax paid
-1.14
0
0
0
Working capital
25.43
29.48
-10.83
-26.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.33
29.01
66.45
-37.62
Op profit growth
0.72
29.08
2.74
43.49
EBIT growth
-86.43
84.44
15.04
-2.54
Net profit growth
-87.56
84.44
15.04
-2.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Bajaj
Independent Director
Yogesh J Shah
Independent Director
Naresh Patni
Non Executive Director
V Rajagopalan
Independent Director
Lila Poonawalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sriram Subbramaniam
Independent Director
Jasmine Arish Chaney
Independent Director
Mayur Chandrakant Chokshi
Independent Director
Mayur Patwardhan Gajanan
Additional Director
Ravikumar Srinivasan
Summary
Summary
The makers of Priya scooters, Maharashtra Scooters was jointly promoted by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation and Bajaj Auto. The company was incorporated at Pune in June 11, 1975 and came out with its first public issue in Nov.77. Presently, the Company sells products in India and is engaged in manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for automobiles industry etc. The company, at the time of inception, entered into a technical know-how agreement with Bajaj Auto, the tenure of which was specified as 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial production or till the company achieved a total production of 3 lac scooters,whichever is later.Commercial production at its Satara plant commenced in Aug.76. Under the scheme of re-endorsement of industrial capacity with reference to minimum economic scales of operation announced by the government, the company expanded the installed capacity of motorized two-wheelers (350 cc engine capacity) during 1985-86. Further expansions have increased the installed capacity to 1.5 lac numbers in 1996-97. During 1998-99, the company installed a Pre-treatment-cum-Cathodic Electro Deposition Plant; the plant is eco-friendly plant is expected to give boost to the product quality. In 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO 9002 and ISO 14001 from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI).In the year 2004-05, the company was awarded re-certification of QMS as per ISO 9001/2000.With the cessation of produ

The Maharashtra Scooters Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9422.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is ₹10768.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is 63.56 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maharashtra Scooters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is ₹6732.1 and ₹12788 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.98%, 3 Years at 36.79%, 1 Year at 30.85%, 6 Month at 7.81%, 3 Month at -16.01% and 1 Month at 2.50%.
