Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Dividend

9,456.05
(1.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Mah. Scooters CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Sep 202425 Sep 202425 Sep 20241101100Interim
An Interim Dividend of Rs. 110 (1100%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 has been declared by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 12 September 2024.
Dividend24 Apr 202428 Jun 202428 Jun 202460600Final
Maharashtra Scooters Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 Kindly further note that final dividend of Rs. 60 per share (600%) of face value of Rs. 10 on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched on 26 July 2024 and/or 27 July 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, has been fixed as Friday, 28 June 2024.

