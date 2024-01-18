Maharashtra Scooters Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 Kindly further note that final dividend of Rs. 60 per share (600%) of face value of Rs. 10 on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched on 26 July 2024 and/or 27 July 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, has been fixed as Friday, 28 June 2024.