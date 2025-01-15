Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2024

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 along with Limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 An Interim Dividend of Rs. 110 (1100%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 has been declared by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 12 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) With reference to our earlier intimation namely on Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12 September 2024, as per the captioned subject, we wish to inform that the Board Meeting of the Company on that date concluded at 11:55 a.m. However, the same was inadvertently mentioned as 11:55 p.m. due to our over sightedness. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 24 Jun 2024

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22 July 2024, for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 30 Mar 2024

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ending 31 March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the said year. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) Maharashtra Scooters Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 1. Audited Financial Results 2. Kindly further note that final dividend of Rs. 60 per share (600%) of face value of Rs. 10 on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched on 26 July 2024 and/or 27 July 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, has been fixed as Friday, 28 June 2024. 3. The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22 July 2024. 4. Recommendation for appointment of Ms. Jasmine Arish Chaney (DIN: 07082359) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 24 July 2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2024 along with the Audit Report. We hereby submit the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2024 along with Audit Report, intimation regarding recommendation of final dividend, date of Annual General Meeting and Recommendation of appointment of Independent Director. The Board at its meeting held on 24 April 2024, considered and recommended final dividend of Rs. 60 for the financial year ended 31 Marc 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 24 April 2024, approved 28 June 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board has approved a Voluntary Separation Scheme for workmen and staff of the Company. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Recommendation for appointment of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 30 Dec 2023