Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
11.36
11.36
3.84
3.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.57
-2.71
-3.19
-2.87
Net Worth
8.79
8.65
0.65
0.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.79
8.65
0.65
0.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.29
8.64
0.63
0.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.11
0.11
Debtor Days
0
0
193.2
167.06
Other Current Assets
8.3
8.64
0.58
0.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
105.38
91.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
-0.09
Cash
0.5
0.01
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
8.79
8.65
0.66
0.89
