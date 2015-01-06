iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

150.65
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

11.36

11.36

3.84

3.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.57

-2.71

-3.19

-2.87

Net Worth

8.79

8.65

0.65

0.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.79

8.65

0.65

0.89

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.29

8.64

0.63

0.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.11

0.11

Debtor Days

0

0

193.2

167.06

Other Current Assets

8.3

8.64

0.58

0.47

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

0

105.38

91.12

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

0

-0.09

Cash

0.5

0.01

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

8.79

8.65

0.66

0.89

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.