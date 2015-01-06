Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.13
-0.15
-0.31
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
8
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
0.27
7.84
0.27
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.49
Free cash flow
0.27
7.84
-0.21
Equity raised
-5.41
1.93
-5.66
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.14
9.78
-5.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.