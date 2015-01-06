iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.65
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.1

0.13

0.2

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-24.66

-34.3

-13.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.18

0

As % of sales

64.16

45.42

90.56

0

Other costs

-0.11

-0.23

-0.33

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

113.07

172.85

162

103.14

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.16

-0.31

0

OPM

-77.23

-118.28

-152.57

-3.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.21

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.13

-0.15

-0.31

-0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

-0.15

-0.31

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

-0.15

-0.31

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-189.95

-51.71

571.94

NPM

133.89

-112.13

-152.57

-19.63

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.