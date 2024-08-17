Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Indo American Advance Pharmaceuitcals (IAAPL) is promoted by V Koteswara Rao, B V S Kkoteswara Rao and T Ramakrishna.The company is now setting up a project for manufacturing variety of formulations -- tablets, capsules, liquids and ointments in allopathic and ayurvedic/siddha division in the field of antibiotics, antibacterials, analgesics, anti-pyretics, anti-inflammatory, etc, both as branded and generic products. To part-finance the above project, IAAPL came with a public issue of Rs 2.75 cr.

