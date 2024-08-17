iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Share Price

150.65
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

150.65

Prev. Close

153.7

Turnover(Lac.)

6.03

Day's High

150.65

Day's Low

150.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

171.14

P/E

0

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:43 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.96%

Non-Promoter- 99.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

11.36

11.36

3.84

3.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.57

-2.71

-3.19

-2.87

Net Worth

8.79

8.65

0.65

0.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.1

0.13

0.2

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-24.66

-34.3

-13.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.18

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.13

-0.15

-0.31

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

8

0.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.66

-34.3

-13.52

Op profit growth

-50.8

-49.06

4,095.3

EBIT growth

-189.95

-51.71

571.94

Net profit growth

-189.95

-51.71

571.94

No Record Found

Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mani Murugadoss Rao

Director

Shantilal Purohit

Director

Anitha Mahesh

Chairman & Managing Director

BVS Kotewara Rao

Additional Director

Sanjay Kr Choradia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Indo American Advance Pharmaceuitcals (IAAPL) is promoted by V Koteswara Rao, B V S Kkoteswara Rao and T Ramakrishna.The company is now setting up a project for manufacturing variety of formulations -- tablets, capsules, liquids and ointments in allopathic and ayurvedic/siddha division in the field of antibiotics, antibacterials, analgesics, anti-pyretics, anti-inflammatory, etc, both as branded and generic products. To part-finance the above project, IAAPL came with a public issue of Rs 2.75 cr.
Invest wise with Expert advice

