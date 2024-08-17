Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹150.65
Prev. Close₹153.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.03
Day's High₹150.65
Day's Low₹150.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)171.14
P/E0
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
11.36
11.36
3.84
3.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.57
-2.71
-3.19
-2.87
Net Worth
8.79
8.65
0.65
0.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.1
0.13
0.2
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-24.66
-34.3
-13.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.18
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.13
-0.15
-0.31
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
8
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.66
-34.3
-13.52
Op profit growth
-50.8
-49.06
4,095.3
EBIT growth
-189.95
-51.71
571.94
Net profit growth
-189.95
-51.71
571.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mani Murugadoss Rao
Director
Shantilal Purohit
Director
Anitha Mahesh
Chairman & Managing Director
BVS Kotewara Rao
Additional Director
Sanjay Kr Choradia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mahavir Advanced Remedies Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Indo American Advance Pharmaceuitcals (IAAPL) is promoted by V Koteswara Rao, B V S Kkoteswara Rao and T Ramakrishna.The company is now setting up a project for manufacturing variety of formulations -- tablets, capsules, liquids and ointments in allopathic and ayurvedic/siddha division in the field of antibiotics, antibacterials, analgesics, anti-pyretics, anti-inflammatory, etc, both as branded and generic products. To part-finance the above project, IAAPL came with a public issue of Rs 2.75 cr.
Read More
