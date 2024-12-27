Mamata Machinery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.73
2.97
2.97
2.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.36
141.76
103.84
84.43
Net Worth
138.09
144.73
106.81
87.4
Minority Interest
Debt
8.3
15.19
14.84
6.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.7
0.92
0.68
0.81
Total Liabilities
147.09
160.84
122.33
95.07
Fixed Assets
61.3
62.08
27.98
29.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.17
13.02
12.38
12.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
70.14
81.71
32.44
38.02
Inventories
63.43
63.02
37.16
40.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.06
19.24
21.25
21.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
57.12
66.99
22.87
33.05
Sundry Creditors
-25.62
-29.85
-28.87
-35.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-45.85
-37.69
-19.97
-21.2
Cash
2.48
4.03
49.54
15.12
Total Assets
147.09
160.84
122.34
95.08
