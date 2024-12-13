iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mamata Machinery Ltd Quarterly Results

526
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024

Gross Sales

27.62

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

27.62

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.57

Total Income

29.19

Total Expenditure

27.94

PBIDT

1.26

Interest

0.18

PBDT

1.07

Depreciation

0.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.16

Deferred Tax

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

0.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

24.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.56

PBDTM(%)

3.87

PATM(%)

0.79

Mamata Machinery Ltd: Related NEWS

Mamata Machinery Debuts with 147% Premium

Mamata Machinery Debuts with 147% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|10:55 AM

While the allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 235.88 times

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mamata Machinery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.