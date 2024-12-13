Mamata Machinery Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
27.62
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
27.62
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.57
Total Income
29.19
Total Expenditure
27.94
PBIDT
1.26
Interest
0.18
PBDT
1.07
Depreciation
0.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.16
Deferred Tax
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
0.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
24.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.56
PBDTM(%)
3.87
PATM(%)
0.79
While the allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 235.88 timesRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.