SectorEngineering
Open₹552.5
Prev. Close₹567.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,583.45
Day's High₹563.3
Day's Low₹541.2
52 Week's High₹630
52 Week's Low₹513.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,348.26
P/E53.87
EPS10.53
Divi. Yield0.01
While the allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 235.88 timesRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.73
2.97
2.97
2.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.36
141.76
103.84
84.43
Net Worth
138.09
144.73
106.81
87.4
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
236.61
200.87
192.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
236.61
200.87
192.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.7
9.26
4.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra Patel
Joint Managing Director
Chandrakant Patel
Independent Director
Neha Nowlakha
Independent Director
Subba Padubidri Bangera
Independent Director
Munjal Patel
Independent Director
Ruchita Tushar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhuri Sharma.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mamata Machinery Ltd
Summary
Mamata Machinery Limited was incorporated as Patel Machinery Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company, dated April 17, 1979 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Mamata Machinery Private Limited, and Company received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 1988 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Mamata Machinery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company manufacture and export plastic bags and pouch making machines, packaging machines and extrusion equipment. It provide end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. Products manufactured using the machines are used across several industries as packaging applications, such as the packing of food and FMCG products. The Company primarily sell packaging machinery to direct consumer brands catering to the FMCG, Food, & Beverage Industry and bag and pouch making machines to converters and service providers who, in turn, mainly catering the FMCG and consumer industry. The Company further operate two machine manufacturing facilities, one in India and one in the USA. In India, the manufacturing facility is located on Sarkhej - Bavla Highway, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a total area of about 20,662 square meters and an in-house electronic department, demo/exhibition centre and a fully equipped paint
The Mamata Machinery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹547.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mamata Machinery Ltd is ₹1348.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mamata Machinery Ltd is 53.87 and 10.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mamata Machinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mamata Machinery Ltd is ₹513.2 and ₹630 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mamata Machinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
