Summary

Mamata Machinery Limited was incorporated as Patel Machinery Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company, dated April 17, 1979 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Mamata Machinery Private Limited, and Company received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 1988 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Mamata Machinery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company manufacture and export plastic bags and pouch making machines, packaging machines and extrusion equipment. It provide end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. Products manufactured using the machines are used across several industries as packaging applications, such as the packing of food and FMCG products. The Company primarily sell packaging machinery to direct consumer brands catering to the FMCG, Food, & Beverage Industry and bag and pouch making machines to converters and service providers who, in turn, mainly catering the FMCG and consumer industry. The Company further operate two machine manufacturing facilities, one in India and one in the USA. In India, the manufacturing facility is located on Sarkhej - Bavla Highway, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a total area of about 20,662 square meters and an in-house electronic department, demo/exhibition centre and a fully equipped paint

