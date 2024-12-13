iifl-logo-icon 1
Mamata Machinery Ltd Share Price

547.9
(-3.40%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open552.5
  • Day's High563.3
  • 52 Wk High630
  • Prev. Close567.2
  • Day's Low541.2
  • 52 Wk Low 513.2
  • Turnover (lac)2,583.45
  • P/E53.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,348.26
  • Div. Yield0.01
Mamata Machinery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

552.5

Prev. Close

567.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,583.45

Day's High

563.3

Day's Low

541.2

52 Week's High

630

52 Week's Low

513.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,348.26

P/E

53.87

EPS

10.53

Divi. Yield

0.01

Mamata Machinery Ltd Corporate Action

Mamata Machinery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mamata Machinery Debuts with 147% Premium

27 Dec 2024|10:55 AM

While the allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 235.88 times

Mamata Machinery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.45%

Non-Promoter- 15.15%

Institutions: 15.15%

Non-Institutions: 22.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mamata Machinery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.73

2.97

2.97

2.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.36

141.76

103.84

84.43

Net Worth

138.09

144.73

106.81

87.4

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

236.61

200.87

192.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

236.61

200.87

192.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.7

9.26

4.32

Mamata Machinery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mamata Machinery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra Patel

Joint Managing Director

Chandrakant Patel

Independent Director

Neha Nowlakha

Independent Director

Subba Padubidri Bangera

Independent Director

Munjal Patel

Independent Director

Ruchita Tushar Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhuri Sharma.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mamata Machinery Ltd

Summary

Mamata Machinery Limited was incorporated as Patel Machinery Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company, dated April 17, 1979 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Mamata Machinery Private Limited, and Company received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 1988 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Mamata Machinery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company manufacture and export plastic bags and pouch making machines, packaging machines and extrusion equipment. It provide end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. Products manufactured using the machines are used across several industries as packaging applications, such as the packing of food and FMCG products. The Company primarily sell packaging machinery to direct consumer brands catering to the FMCG, Food, & Beverage Industry and bag and pouch making machines to converters and service providers who, in turn, mainly catering the FMCG and consumer industry. The Company further operate two machine manufacturing facilities, one in India and one in the USA. In India, the manufacturing facility is located on Sarkhej - Bavla Highway, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a total area of about 20,662 square meters and an in-house electronic department, demo/exhibition centre and a fully equipped paint
Company FAQs

What is the Mamata Machinery Ltd share price today?

The Mamata Machinery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹547.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mamata Machinery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mamata Machinery Ltd is ₹1348.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mamata Machinery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mamata Machinery Ltd is 53.87 and 10.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mamata Machinery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mamata Machinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mamata Machinery Ltd is ₹513.2 and ₹630 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mamata Machinery Ltd?

Mamata Machinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mamata Machinery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mamata Machinery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.45 %
Institutions - 15.15 %
Public - 22.40 %

