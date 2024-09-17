Manba Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
The company achieved its best-ever AUM of ₹1,200 Crore due to strong performance over the recent festive season.Read More
As a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Maharashtra, Manba Finance intends to use the IPO proceeds to bolster its capital base and support its future growth plans.Read More
According to the BSE data, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 114.79 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 56.88 times.Read More
Manba Finance shares are projected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 30, 2024.Read More
According to BSE data, as of 14:43 p.m. The IPO has been subscribed 56.27 times with the NII portion witnessing the maximum demand by being subscribed 123.93 times.Read More
The subscription window closes on September 25, 2024, and the basis of allotment is expected on September 26, 2024.Read More
Manba Finance has successfully raised ₹45.25 Crore from eight institutional investors, allocating 3,771,000 shares at ₹120 each.Read More
