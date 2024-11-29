iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manba Finance Ltd Key Ratios

159.57
(0.02%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:34:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manba Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults

No Record Found

Manba Finance Ltd : related Articles

Manba Finance’s AUM surpasses ₹1,200 Crore milestone

Manba Finance’s AUM surpasses ₹1,200 Crore milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The company achieved its best-ever AUM of ₹1,200 Crore due to strong performance over the recent festive season.

Read More
Manba Finance Shares Debut with Strong Premium

Manba Finance Shares Debut with Strong Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:53 AM

As a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Maharashtra, Manba Finance intends to use the IPO proceeds to bolster its capital base and support its future growth plans.

Read More
Manba Finance IPO subscribed 169 times so far on last day

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 169 times so far on last day

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to the BSE data, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 114.79 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 56.88 times.

Read More
Manba Finance IPO Closes Today, September 25, 2024

Manba Finance IPO Closes Today, September 25, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|02:11 PM

Manba Finance shares are projected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Read More
Manba Finance IPO subscribed 56 times so far on Day 2

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 56 times so far on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|02:58 PM

According to BSE data, as of 14:43 p.m. The IPO has been subscribed 56.27 times with the NII portion witnessing the maximum demand by being subscribed 123.93 times.

Read More
Manba Finance IPO Subscription Details for Day 2

Manba Finance IPO Subscription Details for Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

The subscription window closes on September 25, 2024, and the basis of allotment is expected on September 26, 2024.

Read More
Manba Finance IPO Opens Today, September 23, 2024

Manba Finance IPO Opens Today, September 23, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|01:00 PM

Manba Finance has successfully raised ₹45.25 Crore from eight institutional investors, allocating 3,771,000 shares at ₹120 each.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Manba Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.