SectorFinance
Open₹158.6
Prev. Close₹157.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹883.11
Day's High₹161
Day's Low₹155.15
52 Week's High₹199.8
52 Week's Low₹128
Book Value₹73.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)790.37
P/E25.24
EPS6.26
Divi. Yield0
The company achieved its best-ever AUM of ₹1,200 Crore due to strong performance over the recent festive season.Read More
As a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Maharashtra, Manba Finance intends to use the IPO proceeds to bolster its capital base and support its future growth plans.Read More
According to the BSE data, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 114.79 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 56.88 times.Read More
Manba Finance shares are projected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 30, 2024.Read More
According to BSE data, as of 14:43 p.m. The IPO has been subscribed 56.27 times with the NII portion witnessing the maximum demand by being subscribed 123.93 times.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.67
12.56
12.56
12.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.94
154.23
139.87
130.37
Net Worth
200.61
166.79
152.43
142.93
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
NIKITA MANISH SHAH
Director
KIRIT RATANSHI SHAH
Managing Director
MANISH KIRITKUMAR SHAH
Director
ANSHU SHRIVASTAVA
Director
MONIL MANISH SHAH
Director
ABHINAV SHARMA
Company Secretary
BHAVISHA ASHISH JAIN
Additional Director
NALLEPILLY RAMASWAMI PARAMESHWARAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manba Finance Ltd
Summary
Manba Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Manba Finance Private Limited, a private limited company, dated May 31, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted into a public limited and the name was changed to Manba Finance Limited. A fresh certificate upon change of name and conversion to a public limited company was issued by RoC on April 11, 2005. The Company commenced business activities in April, 1998 as a NBFC from Mumbai, Maharashtra and scaled up the operations from2009 by way of growth in vehicle financing across states. The Company established relationships with more than 1,100 Dealers, including more than 190 EV Dealers.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance. It deals in the financing of New 2Ws, 3Ws, EV2Ws, EV3Ws and personal loan. It secure the funding from diversified sources including term loans and cash credit facilities from public sector banks, private sector banks, small finance banks & other financial institutions and PTC and issuance of privately placed listed and unlisted NCDs to meet capital requirements.The Company in 2018, expanded the Pune operations; further expanded the operations to Nashik and Satara in the state of Maharashtra and to Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2018. It opened branch in Jaipur, Rajasthan in 2021; expanded the operations to Nagpur, Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and to Raipur in the state of Chhattisgarh in 2022. It further expanded the network of mor
Read More
The Manba Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manba Finance Ltd is ₹790.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manba Finance Ltd is 25.24 and 2.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manba Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manba Finance Ltd is ₹128 and ₹199.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Manba Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 3.33%, 3 Month at 10.94% and 1 Month at -4.49%.
