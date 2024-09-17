iifl-logo-icon 1
Manba Finance Ltd Share Price

157.32
(-0.41%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

  • Open158.6
  • Day's High161
  • 52 Wk High199.8
  • Prev. Close157.96
  • Day's Low155.15
  • 52 Wk Low 128
  • Turnover (lac)883.11
  • P/E25.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.3
  • EPS6.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)790.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Manba Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

158.6

Prev. Close

157.96

Turnover(Lac.)

883.11

Day's High

161

Day's Low

155.15

52 Week's High

199.8

52 Week's Low

128

Book Value

73.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

790.37

P/E

25.24

EPS

6.26

Divi. Yield

0

Manba Finance Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

Manba Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manba Finance's AUM surpasses ₹1,200 Crore milestone

Manba Finance’s AUM surpasses ₹1,200 Crore milestone

29 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The company achieved its best-ever AUM of ₹1,200 Crore due to strong performance over the recent festive season.

Manba Finance Shares Debut with Strong Premium

Manba Finance Shares Debut with Strong Premium

30 Sep 2024|09:53 AM

As a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Maharashtra, Manba Finance intends to use the IPO proceeds to bolster its capital base and support its future growth plans.

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 169 times so far on last day

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 169 times so far on last day

25 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to the BSE data, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 114.79 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 56.88 times.

Manba Finance IPO Closes Today, September 25, 2024

Manba Finance IPO Closes Today, September 25, 2024

25 Sep 2024|02:11 PM

Manba Finance shares are projected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 56 times so far on Day 2

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 56 times so far on Day 2

24 Sep 2024|02:58 PM

According to BSE data, as of 14:43 p.m. The IPO has been subscribed 56.27 times with the NII portion witnessing the maximum demand by being subscribed 123.93 times.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Manba Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 12.51%

Institutions: 12.51%

Non-Institutions: 12.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manba Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.67

12.56

12.56

12.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

162.94

154.23

139.87

130.37

Net Worth

200.61

166.79

152.43

142.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Manba Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manba Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

NIKITA MANISH SHAH

Director

KIRIT RATANSHI SHAH

Managing Director

MANISH KIRITKUMAR SHAH

Director

ANSHU SHRIVASTAVA

Director

MONIL MANISH SHAH

Director

ABHINAV SHARMA

Company Secretary

BHAVISHA ASHISH JAIN

Additional Director

NALLEPILLY RAMASWAMI PARAMESHWARAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manba Finance Ltd

Summary

Manba Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Manba Finance Private Limited, a private limited company, dated May 31, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted into a public limited and the name was changed to Manba Finance Limited. A fresh certificate upon change of name and conversion to a public limited company was issued by RoC on April 11, 2005. The Company commenced business activities in April, 1998 as a NBFC from Mumbai, Maharashtra and scaled up the operations from2009 by way of growth in vehicle financing across states. The Company established relationships with more than 1,100 Dealers, including more than 190 EV Dealers.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance. It deals in the financing of New 2Ws, 3Ws, EV2Ws, EV3Ws and personal loan. It secure the funding from diversified sources including term loans and cash credit facilities from public sector banks, private sector banks, small finance banks & other financial institutions and PTC and issuance of privately placed listed and unlisted NCDs to meet capital requirements.The Company in 2018, expanded the Pune operations; further expanded the operations to Nashik and Satara in the state of Maharashtra and to Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2018. It opened branch in Jaipur, Rajasthan in 2021; expanded the operations to Nagpur, Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and to Raipur in the state of Chhattisgarh in 2022. It further expanded the network of mor
Company FAQs

What is the Manba Finance Ltd share price today?

The Manba Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manba Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manba Finance Ltd is ₹790.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manba Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manba Finance Ltd is 25.24 and 2.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manba Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manba Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manba Finance Ltd is ₹128 and ₹199.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manba Finance Ltd?

Manba Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 3.33%, 3 Month at 10.94% and 1 Month at -4.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manba Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manba Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 8.42 %
Public - 16.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Manba Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

