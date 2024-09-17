Summary

Manba Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Manba Finance Private Limited, a private limited company, dated May 31, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted into a public limited and the name was changed to Manba Finance Limited. A fresh certificate upon change of name and conversion to a public limited company was issued by RoC on April 11, 2005. The Company commenced business activities in April, 1998 as a NBFC from Mumbai, Maharashtra and scaled up the operations from2009 by way of growth in vehicle financing across states. The Company established relationships with more than 1,100 Dealers, including more than 190 EV Dealers.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance. It deals in the financing of New 2Ws, 3Ws, EV2Ws, EV3Ws and personal loan. It secure the funding from diversified sources including term loans and cash credit facilities from public sector banks, private sector banks, small finance banks & other financial institutions and PTC and issuance of privately placed listed and unlisted NCDs to meet capital requirements.The Company in 2018, expanded the Pune operations; further expanded the operations to Nashik and Satara in the state of Maharashtra and to Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2018. It opened branch in Jaipur, Rajasthan in 2021; expanded the operations to Nagpur, Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and to Raipur in the state of Chhattisgarh in 2022. It further expanded the network of mor

