The Board has declared the First Interim Dividend of 0.25 per share (i.¢.2.5%) on equity shares of face value of Z 10.00 each for the Financial Year 2024-25.The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 22 November, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Monday. 04 November, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of First Interim Dividend.