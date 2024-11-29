Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Manba Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fresh issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures/Perpetual Debt Instruments/ Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures /bonds and or other Debt Securities.

Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024):
1. The Appointment of Mr. Nallepilly Ramaswami Parameswaran (DIN: 00820931) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 17.12.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders.
2. Approved the Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of Directors namely Audit Committee & Risk Management Committee

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Manba Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fresh issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures/Perpetual Debt Instruments/ Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures /bonds and or other Debt Securities upto INR 200 Crores (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Crores Only) on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday November 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Manba Finance Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 and Declaration and payment of 1st Interim Dividend of FY 2024-25 if any.

Outcome for the board meeting held on 24-10-2024: The Board has declared the First Interim Dividend of 0.25 per share (i.e. 2.5%) on equity shares of face value of ₹ 10.00 each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 22 November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024