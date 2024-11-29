|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Manba Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Manba Finance has informed the BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 17 2024. Manba Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Manba Finance has informed the (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) 1. The Appointment of Mr. Nallepilly Ramaswami Parameswaran (DIN: 00820931) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 17.12.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. 2. Approved the Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of Directors namely Audit Committee & Risk Management Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Manba Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve fresh issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures/Perpetual Debt Instruments/ Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures /bonds and or other Debt Securities upto INR 200 Crores (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Crores Only) on private placement basis in one or more tranches. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday November 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Manba Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Manba Finance Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 and Declaration and payment of 1st Interim Dividend of FY 2024-25 if any. Outcome for the board meeting held on 24-10-2024 The Board has declared the First Interim Dividend of 0.25 per share (i.¢.2.5%) on equity shares of face value of Z 10.00 each for the Financial Year 2024-25.The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 22 November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Manba Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Manba Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Outcome for the board meeting held on 18-10-2024 Financial Results as on 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
The company achieved its best-ever AUM of ₹1,200 Crore due to strong performance over the recent festive season.Read More
As a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Maharashtra, Manba Finance intends to use the IPO proceeds to bolster its capital base and support its future growth plans.Read More
According to the BSE data, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 114.79 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 56.88 times.Read More
Manba Finance shares are projected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 30, 2024.Read More
According to BSE data, as of 14:43 p.m. The IPO has been subscribed 56.27 times with the NII portion witnessing the maximum demand by being subscribed 123.93 times.Read More
The subscription window closes on September 25, 2024, and the basis of allotment is expected on September 26, 2024.Read More
Manba Finance has successfully raised ₹45.25 Crore from eight institutional investors, allocating 3,771,000 shares at ₹120 each.Read More
