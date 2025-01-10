Manbro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.35
-0.59
-0.77
-0.72
Net Worth
0.15
-0.09
-0.27
-0.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.15
-0.07
-0.27
-0.22
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.1
-0.07
-0.28
-0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.67
0.41
0.05
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.23
0
0.01
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.46
-0.07
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.41
-0.34
-0.3
Cash
0.05
0
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
0.15
-0.07
-0.26
-0.23
