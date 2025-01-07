iifl-logo-icon 1
Manbro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,075
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.59

0.69

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-13.73

520.54

Raw materials

0

0

-0.45

-0.55

As % of sales

0

0

76.47

80.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

5.65

6.67

Other costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.2

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

33.97

14.56

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.12

-0.09

-0.01

OPM

0

0

-16.1

-1.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

-9.2

Other income

0.08

0.12

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0.53

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

-31.89

-78.62

-2,679.84

-107.76

NPM

0

0

-13.62

0.45

