iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manbro Industries Ltd Share Price

1,072
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,030
  • Day's High1,072
  • 52 Wk High1,300.5
  • Prev. Close1,051
  • Day's Low1,030
  • 52 Wk Low 340.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Manbro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1,030

Prev. Close

1,051

Turnover(Lac.)

1.97

Day's High

1,072

Day's Low

1,030

52 Week's High

1,300.5

52 Week's Low

340.6

Book Value

-1.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Manbro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Manbro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Manbro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:54 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Manbro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.35

-0.59

-0.77

-0.72

Net Worth

0.15

-0.09

-0.27

-0.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.59

0.69

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-13.73

520.54

Raw materials

0

0

-0.45

-0.55

As % of sales

0

0

76.47

80.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.21

-0.08

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Manbro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manbro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shriya

Executive Director

Haldher Gupta

Executive Director

Kanhiya Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Rajiv Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Raina

Independent Director

Pankaj Kumar

Company Secretary

Sajan Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manbro Industries Ltd

Summary

Manbro Industries Ltd (Formally known as Unimode Overseas Ltd) was incorporated in April 1992 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of the Companies Delhi and Haryana, New Delhi. The Company is promoted by Rajiv Gupta and Halder Gupta. The Company is one of the prominent processors, suppliers, exporter and distributors of Ayurvedic and Allopathic Products. These products are regarded in the market for their accurate composition, effectiveness, longer shelf life and purity. Besides this, it formulate all these health medicines under the hygienic condition, as per the industry guidelines.The Company started the commercial business in Dec 92 through export of Leather Garments by setting up Pre and Post fabrication facilities at Tuglakabad, New Delhi. The fabrication of the Leather Garments is got done from outside agencies on job work basis. During the year 1995-96 the company incurred a loss of Rs 1.55 crores. Sharp increase in finished leather prices,change of Govt of Indias Policy with respect to opening the export of finished leather which was banned for years together and unexpected global recession in leather & leather products are the main reasons attributing to this loss. However during the year the company is in process of tapping new markets such as France, Switzerland and other European Countries.Empowered by their ultra-modern R&D department, Manbro Industries has been competent enough to improvise med
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manbro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Manbro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1072 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manbro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manbro Industries Ltd is ₹53.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manbro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manbro Industries Ltd is 0 and -584.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manbro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manbro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manbro Industries Ltd is ₹340.6 and ₹1300.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manbro Industries Ltd?

Manbro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 134.24%, 3 Years at 340.17%, 1 Year at 203.38%, 6 Month at 19.33%, 3 Month at 47.86% and 1 Month at 5.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manbro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manbro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Manbro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.