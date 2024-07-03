SectorTrading
Open₹1,030
Prev. Close₹1,051
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.97
Day's High₹1,072
Day's Low₹1,030
52 Week's High₹1,300.5
52 Week's Low₹340.6
Book Value₹-1.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.35
-0.59
-0.77
-0.72
Net Worth
0.15
-0.09
-0.27
-0.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.59
0.69
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-13.73
520.54
Raw materials
0
0
-0.45
-0.55
As % of sales
0
0
76.47
80.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.21
-0.08
-0.01
Other operating items
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shriya
Executive Director
Haldher Gupta
Executive Director
Kanhiya Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Rajiv Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Raina
Independent Director
Pankaj Kumar
Company Secretary
Sajan Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manbro Industries Ltd
Summary
Manbro Industries Ltd (Formally known as Unimode Overseas Ltd) was incorporated in April 1992 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of the Companies Delhi and Haryana, New Delhi. The Company is promoted by Rajiv Gupta and Halder Gupta. The Company is one of the prominent processors, suppliers, exporter and distributors of Ayurvedic and Allopathic Products. These products are regarded in the market for their accurate composition, effectiveness, longer shelf life and purity. Besides this, it formulate all these health medicines under the hygienic condition, as per the industry guidelines.The Company started the commercial business in Dec 92 through export of Leather Garments by setting up Pre and Post fabrication facilities at Tuglakabad, New Delhi. The fabrication of the Leather Garments is got done from outside agencies on job work basis. During the year 1995-96 the company incurred a loss of Rs 1.55 crores. Sharp increase in finished leather prices,change of Govt of Indias Policy with respect to opening the export of finished leather which was banned for years together and unexpected global recession in leather & leather products are the main reasons attributing to this loss. However during the year the company is in process of tapping new markets such as France, Switzerland and other European Countries.Empowered by their ultra-modern R&D department, Manbro Industries has been competent enough to improvise med
Read More
The Manbro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1072 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manbro Industries Ltd is ₹53.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manbro Industries Ltd is 0 and -584.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manbro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manbro Industries Ltd is ₹340.6 and ₹1300.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Manbro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 134.24%, 3 Years at 340.17%, 1 Year at 203.38%, 6 Month at 19.33%, 3 Month at 47.86% and 1 Month at 5.67%.
