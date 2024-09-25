iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manbro Industries Ltd AGM

1,050.9
(1.93%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Manbro Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
1. Fixing record date as Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 for determining the members who will be eligible for voting at AGM. 2. Fixing book closure as Thursday, 19th September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 date for Annual General Meeting. 3. Fixing date, place and time for conducting 32nd Annual General Meeting as on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 of the Company through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with General Circular Nos. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 7, 2023 at 12.30 PM. Summary of proceeding and outcome of the 32nd AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Declaration of Results of 32nd Annual General Meeting along with scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

Manbro Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manbro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.