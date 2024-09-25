1. Fixing record date as Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 for determining the members who will be eligible for voting at AGM. 2. Fixing book closure as Thursday, 19th September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 date for Annual General Meeting. 3. Fixing date, place and time for conducting 32nd Annual General Meeting as on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 of the Company through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with General Circular Nos. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 7, 2023 at 12.30 PM. Summary of proceeding and outcome of the 32nd AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Declaration of Results of 32nd Annual General Meeting along with scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)