Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A (7)) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Sajan Jain (ACS: 60771) as the Company Secretary of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the un-Audited Financial along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair if any. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement Regulations), 2015, The enclosing 1. Copy of Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter& half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mr. Bhuwan Singh Taragi, Company Secretary (Membership no: 62693) from the post of Compliance officer and company secretary of the company. 3. Update on action taken by the Company on Notices dated 14.10.2024 received from BSE. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Draft Directors Report of the company for the year 2023-24. To ratify the material related party transactions entered by the company on arms length prices during the year 2023-24. To approve Material related party transactions with Biovivid Labs Pharmaceuticals Private Limited for FY 2024-25. To approve Material related party transactions with Manbro Polymers Limited for FY 2024-25. To consider and approve an increase in Authorized share capital of the Company by 5 Crores and subsequent alteration of the capital clause of the memorandum of association. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants and or/any other instruments through preferential issue subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. 1. Fixing record date as Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 for determining the members who will be eligible for voting at AGM. 2. Fixing book closure as Thursday, 19th September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 date for Annual General Meeting. 3. Fixing date, place and time for conducting 32nd Annual General Meeting as on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 of the Company through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with General Circular Nos. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 7, 2023 at 12.30 PM. 4. Consideration and approval of draft notice of AGM and its matters related to AGM. 5. Approval of Draft Directors Report of the company for the year 2023-24 AND OTHER ITEMS AS ATTACHED. The meeting of the Board Commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the un-audited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman if any; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to intimate you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting duly held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at the registered of the Company at C-18, Shivaji Park, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi-110026, has approved the following: - 1. The un-audited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report. 2. Withdrawal of Right issue proposal of equity shares which was approved in the board meeting held on 03.10.2023. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Take on record of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Approval of Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and Restated Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the company up to Quarter ending December 2023 in respect to right issue; 3. Re-Appointment of Ms. Divya Rani Practising Company Secretary (C.P.No.26426) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24; 4. Appointment of M/S SMA &ASSOCIATES as a Tax auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-24; 5. To review and approve the related party transaction policy; 6. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman if any; Audited financial results along with auditor report for the year and qtr ending March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to intimate you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting duly held today i.e., Thursday, 30th May, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at the registered of the Company at C 18 Shivaji Park Punjabi Bagh New Delhi-110026, has approved the following: - 1. Audited Financial Results along with auditors report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Approval of Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and Restated Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the company up to Quarter ending December, 2023, in respect to right issue. 3. Re-appointment Ms. Divya Rani, Practising Company Secretary, (C.P. No.: 26426) Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 4. Appointment of M/s SMA and Associates as Tax auditor of company for the financial year 2023-24 5. Review and approved related party transaction policy Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Intimation under regulation 30 of LODR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024