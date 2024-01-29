21:163 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MANGALAM INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MANGALAM INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED (537800) RECORD DATE 29/01/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 21 (Twenty One) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.2.95 on Rights Basis for every 163 (One Hundred and Sixty Three) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/01/2024 DR-705/2023-2024 * Issue Price of Rs.3.95 is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.01.2024)