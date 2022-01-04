Mangalam Timber Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
18.33
18.33
18.33
18.33
Preference Capital
15.23
44.61
41.2
38.45
Reserves
-114.28
-95.37
-80.69
-66.46
Net Worth
-80.72
-32.43
-21.16
-9.67
Minority Interest
Debt
123.81
80.35
58.73
56.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.65
7.59
7.44
5.85
Total Liabilities
50.74
55.51
45.01
52.33
Fixed Assets
29.84
31.16
31.9
33.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
58.86
50.23
42.91
34.95
Networking Capital
-38.03
-26.76
-30.69
-16.7
Inventories
15.19
18.5
15.14
21.3
Inventory Days
837.27
1,687.87
341.21
Sundry Debtors
4.22
4.92
4.2
4.51
Debtor Days
232.6
448.88
72.24
Other Current Assets
14.6
14.92
15.35
15.72
Sundry Creditors
-4.78
-4.72
-6.06
-11.5
Creditor Days
263.47
430.63
184.22
Other Current Liabilities
-67.26
-60.38
-59.32
-46.73
Cash
0.03
0.84
0.84
1
Total Assets
50.75
55.52
45.01
52.33
