Mangalam Timber Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-27.32
-21.92
-13.53
-19
Depreciation
-1.45
-1.46
-1.55
-1.43
Tax paid
8.52
7.19
4.19
5.29
Working capital
-11.05
-8.88
5.34
-7.52
Other operating items
Operating
-31.3
-25.08
-5.54
-22.67
Capital expenditure
0
0
1
13.52
Free cash flow
-31.3
-25.08
-4.53
-9.15
Equity raised
-220.22
-140.93
-60.7
-101.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
166.72
95.29
49.47
59.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-84.81
-70.73
-15.77
-51.82
