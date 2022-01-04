Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.62
4
22.78
32.46
yoy growth (%)
65.52
-82.44
-29.82
-15.74
Raw materials
-7.34
-1.03
-8.41
-17.35
As % of sales
110.96
25.81
36.93
53.46
Employee costs
-5.65
-5.49
-6.12
-8.69
As % of sales
85.4
137.44
26.86
26.77
Other costs
-7.03
-6.87
-13.86
-17.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
106.24
171.89
60.85
54
Operating profit
-13.41
-9.4
-5.61
-11.11
OPM
-202.61
-235.15
-24.65
-34.24
Depreciation
-1.45
-1.46
-1.55
-1.43
Interest expense
-12.61
-11.83
-8.56
-7.22
Other income
0.15
0.78
2.19
0.77
Profit before tax
-27.32
-21.92
-13.53
-19
Taxes
8.52
7.19
4.19
5.29
Tax rate
-31.2
-32.82
-31.01
-27.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.8
-14.73
-9.33
-13.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.8
-14.73
-9.33
-13.71
yoy growth (%)
27.63
57.77
-31.92
8.45
NPM
-283.92
-368.21
-40.97
-42.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.