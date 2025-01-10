iifl-logo-icon 1
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

17.46
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.24

8.24

8.24

8.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.06

-10.5

-9.9

-8.14

Net Worth

-2.82

-2.26

-1.66

0.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

0.69

0.66

0.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.11

-1.57

-1

0.77

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

1.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.12

-1.58

-1.05

-0.84

Inventories

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.32

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.27

-1.72

-1.19

-1.18

Cash

0

0

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

-2.12

-1.57

-1.01

0.77

