Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.24
8.24
8.24
8.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.06
-10.5
-9.9
-8.14
Net Worth
-2.82
-2.26
-1.66
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
0.69
0.66
0.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.11
-1.57
-1
0.77
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
1.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.12
-1.58
-1.05
-0.84
Inventories
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.32
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.27
-1.72
-1.19
-1.18
Cash
0
0
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
-2.12
-1.57
-1.01
0.77
