Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-87.61
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
100
100
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.4
-0.26
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
5,313.73
524.23
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.26
-0.04
-0.03
OPM
0
0
-5,313.73
-524.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-2.07
-9.55
-9.35
-8.95
Other income
0.02
0
0.25
0
Profit before tax
-0.38
-0.26
0.2
-0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
-0.26
0.2
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.07
0
Net profit
-0.38
-0.26
0.13
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
42.36
-302.56
-468.75
31.24
NPM
0
0
15,226.07
-511.23
