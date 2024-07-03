iifl-logo-icon 1
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Share Price

16.15
(1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.15
  • Day's High16.15
  • 52 Wk High15.84
  • Prev. Close15.84
  • Day's Low16.15
  • 52 Wk Low 3.44
  • Turnover (lac)2.21
  • P/E19.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.25
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

16.15

Prev. Close

15.84

Turnover(Lac.)

2.21

Day's High

16.15

Day's Low

16.15

52 Week's High

15.84

52 Week's Low

3.44

Book Value

-2.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.31

P/E

19.56

EPS

0.81

Divi. Yield

0

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.99%

Non-Promoter- 56.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.24

8.24

8.24

8.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.06

-10.5

-9.9

-8.14

Net Worth

-2.82

-2.26

-1.66

0.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-87.61

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

100

100

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-0.26

0.2

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.98

0.79

0.63

-0.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-87.61

0

Op profit growth

52.88

480.22

25.49

32.93

EBIT growth

42.4

-228.49

-682.56

31

Net profit growth

42.36

-302.56

-468.75

31.24

No Record Found

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manor Estates & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Anil Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Nalini Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Rishabh Agarwal

Independent Director

Siddharth Sanghi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krati Garg

Independent Director

Raghavendra Rahul Korlam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manor Estates & Industries Ltd

Summary

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as Karan Woo-Sin Limited at Hyderabad as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Manor Estates and Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 31st October 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The Company is presently engaged in real estate and construction activity.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company Promoters are P Rama Devi, Anil Agarwal and Percy H Italia. The Company commenced real estate operation in FY 2021-22.
Company FAQs

What is the Manor Estates & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Manor Estates & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹13.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is 19.56 and -7.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manor Estates & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹3.44 and ₹15.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd?

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.01%, 3 Years at 61.22%, 1 Year at 206.38%, 6 Month at 308.25%, 3 Month at 138.20% and 1 Month at 118.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.00 %

