Open₹16.15
Prev. Close₹15.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.21
Day's High₹16.15
Day's Low₹16.15
52 Week's High₹15.84
52 Week's Low₹3.44
Book Value₹-2.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.31
P/E19.56
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.24
8.24
8.24
8.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.06
-10.5
-9.9
-8.14
Net Worth
-2.82
-2.26
-1.66
0.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-87.61
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
100
100
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-0.26
0.2
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.98
0.79
0.63
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-87.61
0
Op profit growth
52.88
480.22
25.49
32.93
EBIT growth
42.4
-228.49
-682.56
31
Net profit growth
42.36
-302.56
-468.75
31.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Anil Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Nalini Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Rishabh Agarwal
Independent Director
Siddharth Sanghi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krati Garg
Independent Director
Raghavendra Rahul Korlam
Reports by Manor Estates & Industries Ltd
Summary
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as Karan Woo-Sin Limited at Hyderabad as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Manor Estates and Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 31st October 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The Company is presently engaged in real estate and construction activity.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company Promoters are P Rama Devi, Anil Agarwal and Percy H Italia. The Company commenced real estate operation in FY 2021-22.
The Manor Estates & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹13.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is 19.56 and -7.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manor Estates & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹3.44 and ₹15.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.01%, 3 Years at 61.22%, 1 Year at 206.38%, 6 Month at 308.25%, 3 Month at 138.20% and 1 Month at 118.48%.
