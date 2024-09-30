Submission of the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, including the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. In terms of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the 32nd Annual General Meting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)