Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as Karan Woo-Sin Limited at Hyderabad as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Manor Estates and Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 31st October 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The Company is presently engaged in real estate and construction activity.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company Promoters are P Rama Devi, Anil Agarwal and Percy H Italia. The Company commenced real estate operation in FY 2021-22.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.