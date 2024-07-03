iifl-logo-icon 1
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Company Summary

17.8
(1.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Summary

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as Karan Woo-Sin Limited at Hyderabad as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June 1992. The name of the Company was changed to Manor Estates and Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 31st October 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The Company is presently engaged in real estate and construction activity.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company Promoters are P Rama Devi, Anil Agarwal and Percy H Italia. The Company commenced real estate operation in FY 2021-22.

