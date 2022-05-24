Dear Members,

Your directors present their 31st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. Financial summary or highlights/performance of the Company

The performance of the Company during the year ended 31st March 2023 has been as under:

(Amounts in Lakhs)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Gross Income 2.87 0.16 Expenses 62.88 175.27 Profit [Loss] Before Interest and Depreciation (59.85) (175.33) Provision for Depreciation 0.16 0.06 Exceptional Items NIL NIL Net Profit [Loss] Before Tax (60.01) (175.82) Provision for Tax Nil Nil Net Profit [Loss] After Tax (60.01) (175.82) Paid up Equity Share Capital 823.50 823.50 Basic Earnings [Loss] per share (0.73) (2.13) Diluted Earnings [Loss] per share (0.73) (2.13)

2. Brief description of the companys working during the year/state of companys affairs

The Company has received TS RERA registration certificate for its project. Your directors are working to ensure that sales begin during the current financial year.

3. Material changes and commitments

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

4. Dividend

Since the Company is incurring losses, the board of directors has not recommended any dividend for the current financial year.

5. Transfer to reserve

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2023.

6. Share Capital

During the year the Company has not allotted any shares. The authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 11,00,00,000 divided into 1,10, 00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The paid-up share capital is Rs. 8,23,50,000 divided into 82,35,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights.

7. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel as on 31st March, 2023 and details of change in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Your Directors believe that the Board must consciously create a culture of leadership to provide a long-term vision and policy approach to improve the quality of governance. The Boards actions and decisions are aligned with the Companys best interests.

The company has maintained an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. The composition of the Board, Category, DIN and shareholding of Directors are as follows:

Sl No. Name of the Director Designation DIN No. of shares held 1. Sri. Anil Agarwal Director (NonExecutive), Promoter 00040449 35,70,849 2. Smt. Nalini Agarwal Director (NonExecutive) 07164298 - 3. Sri. Rishabh Agarwal Whole-time Director, Promoter 06963740 16,647 4. Sri. Raghavendra Rahul Korlam Director, Independent, Non-Executive 07461756 - 5. Sri. Siddarth Sanghi Director, Independent, Non-Executive 00033401 -

The Key Managerial personnel of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 were as follows:

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

1. Sri. Rishabh Agarwal : Whole-time Director, Promoter 2. Sri. Anil Agarwal : CFO & Director 3. Smt. Krati Garg : Company Secretary

Prof. Meenakshi Reddy (DIN: 08682434) resigned from the post as Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 13th August, 2022.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS / RE-APPOINTMENTS IN THE 31st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Approval of the shareholders is being sought for the re-appointment of Mr. Anil Agarwal, (DIN 00040449) as Director (Non- Executive) of the Company, who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act and pursuant to Articles of Association of the Company. Your Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Anil Agarwal as a Director of the Company.

8. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134, in the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the company make the following statements, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

9. Selection of Independent Directors

Considering the requirement of skill sets on the Board, eminent people having an independent standing in their respective field/profession and who can effectively contribute to the Companys business and policy decisions are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for appointment, as an Independent Director on the Board. The Committee inter alia considers qualification, positive attributes, area of expertise and number of Directorship(s) and Membership(s) held in various committees of other companies by such persons in accordance with the Companys policy for selection of directors and determining directors independence. The Board considers the Committees recommendation and takes appropriate decision.

In the opinion of the Board the Independent Directors possess the integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the independent directors.

10. Declaration given by independent directors

The company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director of the company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013.

11. Particulars of Employees

The company had no employees during the year 2022-2023 other than the three Key Managerial Personnel.

12. Meetings of Board of Directors

The Board of Directors duly met 5 (Five) times on 24.05.2022, 11.07.2022, 13.08.2022, 14.11.2022, and 27.01.2023 in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

The intervening gap between the meetings was not more than 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

13. Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration

The company has framed policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters as provided in section 178(3) of the Act and is referred to while taking decisions under its purview.

14. Formal Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the Nomination and Remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

The overall performance of the non-executive directors of the company is satisfactory. The review of performance was based on the criteria of performance, knowledge, analysis, quality of decision making etc.

15. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the company is duly constituted as per Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Audit Committee has acted in accordance with the terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013

(i) recommended for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company;

(ii) reviewed and monitored the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

(iii) examination of the financial statement and the auditors report thereon;

(iv) approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

(v) scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments; if any

(vi) valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

(vii) evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

(viii) monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters.

The Audit Committee consists of a combination of Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Independent Directors and assists the Board in fulfilling its overall responsibilities.

The details of composition of Audit committee for the year ended 31.03.2023 is as follows:

Directors Chairperson/Member Category Sri. Raghavendra Rahul Korlam Chairperson Independent Director Sri. Siddarth Sanghi Member Independent Director Sri. Anil Agarwal Member Non-Independent & NonExecutive Director, Chief Financial Officer

Upon resignation of Prof. Meenakshi Reddy from the Board and the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has reconstituted the Audit Committee.

Meetings and attendance of Audit Committee Meetings during the year 2022- 2023 Sl. No. Date of meeting Total number of Members as on the date of meeting Number of Members attended 1. 24.05.2022 04 03 2. 11.07.2022 04 03 3. 13.08.2022 04 03 4. 14.11.2022 03 03 5. 27.01.2023 03 03

16. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The company had constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of a combination of Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Independent Directors and assists the Board in fulfilling its overall responsibilities. The details of composition of Nomination and Remuneration committee for the year ended 31.03.2023 is as follows.

Directors Chairperson/Member Category Sri. Siddarth Sanghi Chairperson Independent Director Sri. Raghavendra Rahul Korlam Member Independent Director Smt. Nalini Agarwal Member Non-Independent & NonExecutive Director

Upon resignation of Prof. Meenakshi Reddy from the Board and the Committee on 13th August 2022, the Board has reconstituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Meetings and attendance of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings during the year 2022 - 2023

Sl. No. Date of meeting Total No of Members as on the date of meeting Number of Members attended 1. 13.08.2022 04 03

The Nomination and Remuneration policy of the company is provided below:

a) Selection and evaluation of directors:

The board has based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, laid down following policies.

1. Policy for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director.

2. Policy for board & independent directors evaluation.

b) Performance evaluation of board, committees and directors.

The company believes in a formal evaluation of the board and of the individual directors, on an annual basis, is a potentially effective way to respond to the demand for greater board accountability and effectiveness. For the company, evaluation provides an ongoing means for directors to assess their individual and collective performance and effectiveness. In addition to greater board accountability, evaluation of Board members helps in:

a) More effective board processes.

b) Better collaboration and communication.

c) Greater clarity with regard to members roles and responsibilities.

The evaluation process covers the following aspects:

• Self-evaluation of directors.

• Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the board.

• Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the committees.

• Feedback from the non-executive directors to the Chairperson.

• Feedback on management support to the board.

17. Risk management policy

The Risk Management Policy in place in the company enables the company to proactively take care of the internal and external risks of the company and ensures smooth business operations.

The companys risk management policy ensures that all its material risk exposures are properly covered, all compliance risks are covered, and the companys business growth and financial stability are assured. The board of directors decide the policies and ensure their implementation to ensure protection of company from any type of risks.

18. Statutory Auditors

M/s, Nataraja Iyer & Co. Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Statutory auditors of the Company at the 29th Annual General Meeting of members held on 30.09.2021 for a period of four year commencing from financial year 2021-22 up to 2024-25.

19. Boards comment on the Auditors Report

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory.

20. Secretarial Audit Report

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Mr. Kashinath Sahu, practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year under review.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Kashinath Sahu, practicing Company Secretary is enclosed as Annexure I to this report and the same is self-explanatory as the report is clean.

21. Cost Auditors

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the company. Hence, the company has not appointed Cost Auditors for financial year 2022-23.

22. Reporting of frauds by auditors

During the year under review, neither the Statutory auditors nor the Secretarial auditor has reported to the Audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

23. Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism to report genuine concerns has been established. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards.

24. Prevention of Insider Trading

The company has adopted a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the directors and designated employees of the company. The code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of company shares by the directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Company Secretary is responsible for implementation of the code along with the management of the Company.

Members of the board have confirmed compliance with the code.

25. Internal Financial Controls

Internal Financial Controls are an integral part of the Risk Management framework and processes that address financial as well as financial reporting provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

The company has adequate Internal Financial Controls consistent with the nature of business and size of the operations, to effectively provide for safety of its assets, reliability of financial transactions with adequate checks and balances, adherence to applicable statues, accounting policies, approval procedures and to ensure optimum use of available resources. These systems are reviewed and improved on a regular basis. It has a comprehensive budgetary control system to monitor revenue and expenditure against approved budget on an ongoing basis. However, Company has not carried out any business operation during the year.

26. Annual Return

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March 2023 is available on the companys website and can be accessed at www.meilmedak.in.

27. Secretarial standards

The company complies with all applicable secretarial standards.

28. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186

There were no transactions carried out during the year under section 186 with respect to loans, guarantees and investments.

29. Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operations.

30. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties

No contracts or arrangements have been entered into by the company with related parties as referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 except payment of remuneration to CFO - Mr. Anil Agarwal which was done in routine course at arms length.

Mr. Anil Agarwal - Director was appointed as CFO on 17.04.2019 and has been working without remuneration. After the commencement of the real-estate activities, on the advice of nomination and remuneration and audit committees, the Board approved the payment of Rs. 2 lakhs per month as remuneration with effect from 1st December 2021.

31. Subsidiary & associates/joint ventures

Company does not have any subsidiary/ associate company and joint ventures.

32. Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion & Analysis

As per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, provisions relating to corporate governance are not applicable to your company and therefore there is no separate report on corporate governance.

However, in pursuance of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a certificate from Mr. Kashinath Sahu, practicing Company Secretary, in compliance with (i) of Point (10) of Para C of Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed as Annexure-III and forms part of this Report.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of this report and same is attachached.

33. Disclosure Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013

At present the company has no women employees.

34. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

a) Conservation of energy: No energy conservation was considered applicable during the year.

(b) Technology absorption: Not Applicable.

The foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the foreign exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows is as follows:

Foreign Exchange Inflows: NIL Foreign Exchange Outflows: NIL

35. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company for the time being.

36. Deposits

The company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review. As such no amount of principal or interest was outstanding on the date of the Balance Sheet.

37. Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Your company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

38. Listing with stock exchanges

The shares of the company are listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange. All dues to the exchange have been paid in full.

39. The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016

During the period under review, there was no application made nor any proceeding initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016.

40. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof

During the period under review, there was no one time settlement with Bank.

41. General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these matters during the year under review:

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

• Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the company under any scheme save and except Employees Stock Options Schemes referred to in this report.

• There has been no change in the nature of business of the company.

• There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

• There was no instance of onetime settlement with any bank or financial institution.

42. Acknowledgements

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the stakeholders, of the company and for their continued support.