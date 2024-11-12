iifl-logo-icon 1
Manor Estates CORPORATE ACTIONS

18.51
(1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Manor Estates CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
KARAN WOO-SIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Meeting of The Board Of directors is to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 For Considering The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KARAN WOO-SIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
KARAN WOO-SIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Manor Estates and Industries Limited will be held on Thursday the 23 May 2024 at 3 P.M. at the registered office of the company at Survey No. 321 Kallakal Village Medak District Telangana - 502336 inter-alia to consider the following: 1. To approve and to take on record the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31% March 2024. 2. To take note of the reports submitted by the Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31*March 2024. 3. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Manor Estates and Industries Limited was held on Thursday the 23 day of May, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 321, Kallakal Village, Tupran Mandal, Medak - 502336. The meeting commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 06:00 PM. Inter-alia, the Board: 1. Approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31S March, 2024. Approved the Auditors report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. Approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24. Approved the appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Kindly take the same on record With reference to the above cited subject, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 23-05-2024 inter alia considered and approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MANOR ESTATES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS KARAN WOO-SIN LTD) has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Manor Estates and Industries Limited was held on Monday the 12th day of February, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 321, Kallakal Village, Toopran Mandal, Medak - 502336, Telangana. Inter-alia, the Board: 1. Approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Considered and took note of the Auditors Limited review report on the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR Manor Estates & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

