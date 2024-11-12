KARAN WOO-SIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Manor Estates and Industries Limited will be held on Thursday the 23 May 2024 at 3 P.M. at the registered office of the company at Survey No. 321 Kallakal Village Medak District Telangana - 502336 inter-alia to consider the following: 1. To approve and to take on record the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31% March 2024. 2. To take note of the reports submitted by the Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31*March 2024. 3. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Manor Estates and Industries Limited was held on Thursday the 23 day of May, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 321, Kallakal Village, Tupran Mandal, Medak - 502336. The meeting commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 06:00 PM. Inter-alia, the Board: 1. Approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31S March, 2024. Approved the Auditors report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. Approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24. Approved the appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Kindly take the same on record With reference to the above cited subject, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 23-05-2024 inter alia considered and approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)