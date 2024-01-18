iifl-logo-icon 1
Marble City India Ltd Book Closer

150
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Marble City CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser8 Nov 202424 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
The company will close it share transfer books and register of members from 24.11.2024 to 30.11.2024
BookCloser18 Sep 202422 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Annual General Meeting
BookCloser23 Jul 20248 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
E.G.M.
BookCloser8 May 202424 May 202430 May 2024
Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. The company will close its Share Transfer Registers and Registers of Members from 24th May, 2024 to 30th May, 2024.

