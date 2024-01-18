|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Nov 2024
|24 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|The company will close it share transfer books and register of members from 24.11.2024 to 30.11.2024
|BookCloser
|18 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|23 Jul 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|E.G.M.
|BookCloser
|8 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. The company will close its Share Transfer Registers and Registers of Members from 24th May, 2024 to 30th May, 2024.
