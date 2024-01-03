Marc Loire Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.05
0.97
0.32
Net Worth
6.05
1.97
0.33
Minority Interest
Debt
1.48
0
0.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.53
1.97
0.93
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.16
1.25
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
4.32
-1.31
-0.07
Inventories
7.32
1.27
1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.71
7.39
6.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.78
1.05
1.17
Sundry Creditors
-7.81
-10.67
-8.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.68
-0.35
-0.17
Cash
1.97
1.96
0.98
Total Assets
7.51
1.96
0.94
