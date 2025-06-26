iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Marc Loire Fashions Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Marc Loire Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marc Loire Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jun, 2025|04:00 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Marc Loire Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.05

0.97

0.32

Net Worth

6.05

1.97

0.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Marc Loire Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eternal Ltd

ETERNAL

258.8

126.862,49,751.0757502,19235.41

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

400.2

099,795.75-927.4502,399.6348.24

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

1,509.1

131.9197,777.7255.070.4687.09427.54

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

204.25

058,409.2914.62088.575.8

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

894.85

057,100.61-580.501,599.3201.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marc Loire Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind Kamboj

Whole Time Director

Shaina Malhotra

Non Executive Director

Atul Malhotra

Independent Director

Saurabh Shashwat

Independent Director

Rojina Thapa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vasant Kuber Soni

Registered Office

Plot No. 426/1 First Floor,

Rani Khera Rd Mundaka Village,

Delhi - 110041

Tel: +91 62009 62002

Website: https://marcloire.com/

Email: csvasant@marcloire.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Marc Loire Fashions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Marc Loire Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Marc Loire Fashions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marc Loire Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd?

Marc Loire Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marc Loire Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Marc Loire Fashions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.