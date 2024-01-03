Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
258.8
|126.86
|2,49,751.07
|575
|0
|2,192
|35.41
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
400.2
|0
|99,795.75
|-927.45
|0
|2,399.63
|48.24
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,509.1
|131.91
|97,777.7
|255.07
|0.4
|687.09
|427.54
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
204.25
|0
|58,409.29
|14.62
|0
|88.57
|5.8
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
894.85
|0
|57,100.61
|-580.5
|0
|1,599.3
|201.75
