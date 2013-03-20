Marmagoa Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-104.65
-100.15
-66.83
-30.69
Net Worth
-98.57
-94.07
-60.75
-24.61
Minority Interest
Debt
85.66
85.16
95.15
71.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.11
3.01
3.23
3.52
Total Liabilities
-10.8
-5.9
37.63
50.31
Fixed Assets
13.32
15.33
19.1
21.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.17
3.26
3.21
2.17
Networking Capital
-27.34
-24.62
15.16
23.21
Inventories
7.24
7.24
7.24
12.11
Inventory Days
0
8,80,866.66
668.52
79.57
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.37
21.5
19.75
Debtor Days
0
45,016.66
1,985.25
129.77
Other Current Assets
12.38
13
42.88
46.73
Sundry Creditors
-31.45
-29.43
-31.23
-31.09
Creditor Days
0
35,80,650
2,883.69
204.29
Other Current Liabilities
-15.88
-15.8
-25.23
-24.29
Cash
0.06
0.12
0.14
3.55
Total Assets
-10.79
-5.91
37.61
50.3
