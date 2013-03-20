iifl-logo
Marmagoa Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

1.83
(-4.69%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-104.65

-100.15

-66.83

-30.69

Net Worth

-98.57

-94.07

-60.75

-24.61

Minority Interest

Debt

85.66

85.16

95.15

71.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.11

3.01

3.23

3.52

Total Liabilities

-10.8

-5.9

37.63

50.31

Fixed Assets

13.32

15.33

19.1

21.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.17

3.26

3.21

2.17

Networking Capital

-27.34

-24.62

15.16

23.21

Inventories

7.24

7.24

7.24

12.11

Inventory Days

0

8,80,866.66

668.52

79.57

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.37

21.5

19.75

Debtor Days

0

45,016.66

1,985.25

129.77

Other Current Assets

12.38

13

42.88

46.73

Sundry Creditors

-31.45

-29.43

-31.23

-31.09

Creditor Days

0

35,80,650

2,883.69

204.29

Other Current Liabilities

-15.88

-15.8

-25.23

-24.29

Cash

0.06

0.12

0.14

3.55

Total Assets

-10.79

-5.91

37.61

50.3

