Marmagoa Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-5.29
-31.91
-21.39
-28.96
Depreciation
-2.01
-2.04
-2.27
-2.43
Tax paid
0.79
0.27
1.33
1.03
Working capital
-2.79
-42.84
-11.49
13.8
Other operating items
Operating
-9.29
-76.52
-33.83
-16.56
Capital expenditure
0
-1.73
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-9.29
-78.25
-33.83
-16.54
Equity raised
-200.3
-135.33
-61.38
-6.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
75.26
30.01
63.75
59.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-134.34
-183.58
-31.46
36.21
