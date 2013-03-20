iifl-logo
Marmagoa Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.83
(-4.69%)
Mar 20, 2013

Marmagoa Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-5.29

-31.91

-21.39

-28.96

Depreciation

-2.01

-2.04

-2.27

-2.43

Tax paid

0.79

0.27

1.33

1.03

Working capital

-2.79

-42.84

-11.49

13.8

Other operating items

Operating

-9.29

-76.52

-33.83

-16.56

Capital expenditure

0

-1.73

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-9.29

-78.25

-33.83

-16.54

Equity raised

-200.3

-135.33

-61.38

-6.4

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

75.26

30.01

63.75

59.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-134.34

-183.58

-31.46

36.21

