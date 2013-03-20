Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
3.95
55.54
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.92
-92.88
-65.43
Raw materials
0
0
-6.1
-43.13
As % of sales
0
0
154.52
77.65
Employee costs
-1.07
0
-1.12
-6.9
As % of sales
0
0
28.52
12.43
Other costs
-1.49
-41.32
-3.64
-21.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
13,77,543.33
92.14
39.53
Operating profit
-2.57
-41.32
-6.92
-16.45
OPM
0
-13,77,443.33
-175.19
-29.62
Depreciation
-2.01
-2.04
-2.27
-2.43
Interest expense
-0.7
-0.6
-12.38
-10.28
Other income
0
12.04
0.18
0.2
Profit before tax
-5.29
-31.91
-21.39
-28.96
Taxes
0.79
0.27
1.33
1.03
Tax rate
-15.05
-0.87
-6.22
-3.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.49
-31.64
-20.06
-27.93
Exceptional items
0
0
-16.07
0.44
Net profit
-4.49
-31.64
-36.14
-27.48
yoy growth (%)
-85.78
-12.44
31.49
144.83
NPM
0
-10,54,716.66
-914.26
-49.48
