Marmagoa Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.83
(-4.69%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

3.95

55.54

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.92

-92.88

-65.43

Raw materials

0

0

-6.1

-43.13

As % of sales

0

0

154.52

77.65

Employee costs

-1.07

0

-1.12

-6.9

As % of sales

0

0

28.52

12.43

Other costs

-1.49

-41.32

-3.64

-21.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

13,77,543.33

92.14

39.53

Operating profit

-2.57

-41.32

-6.92

-16.45

OPM

0

-13,77,443.33

-175.19

-29.62

Depreciation

-2.01

-2.04

-2.27

-2.43

Interest expense

-0.7

-0.6

-12.38

-10.28

Other income

0

12.04

0.18

0.2

Profit before tax

-5.29

-31.91

-21.39

-28.96

Taxes

0.79

0.27

1.33

1.03

Tax rate

-15.05

-0.87

-6.22

-3.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.49

-31.64

-20.06

-27.93

Exceptional items

0

0

-16.07

0.44

Net profit

-4.49

-31.64

-36.14

-27.48

yoy growth (%)

-85.78

-12.44

31.49

144.83

NPM

0

-10,54,716.66

-914.26

-49.48

No Record Found

