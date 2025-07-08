iifl-logo
Marmagoa Steel Ltd Share Price Live

1.83
(-4.69%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2
  • Day's High2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.92
  • Day's Low1.83
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-15.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Marmagoa Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

2

Prev. Close

1.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.93

Day's High

2

Day's Low

1.83

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-15.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marmagoa Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Marmagoa Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Marmagoa Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:59 PM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 32.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marmagoa Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-104.65

-100.15

-66.83

-30.69

Net Worth

-98.57

-94.07

-60.75

-24.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

3.95

55.54

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.92

-92.88

-65.43

Raw materials

0

0

-6.1

-43.13

As % of sales

0

0

154.52

77.65

Employee costs

-1.07

0

-1.12

-6.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-5.29

-31.91

-21.39

-28.96

Depreciation

-2.01

-2.04

-2.27

-2.43

Tax paid

0.79

0.27

1.33

1.03

Working capital

-2.79

-42.84

-11.49

13.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.92

-92.88

-65.43

Op profit growth

-93.76

496.7

-57.91

-2,871.26

EBIT growth

-85.34

247.58

-51.77

899.06

Net profit growth

-85.78

-12.44

31.49

144.83

No Record Found

Marmagoa Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ashok Mittal

Managing Director

R K Radhakrishna

Independent Director

P J Bhide

Independent Director

K V Ramarathnam

Independent Director

T Srinivasa

Registered Office

Plot No 280 Eclate,

Curtorim,

Goa - 403709

Tel: 91-0832-2784289/2784290/2784237

Website: http://www.marmagoasteel.com

Email: cosec@marmagoasteel.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Incorporated on 17 Jul.87, Marmagoa Steel was promoted by N V Hegde, M G Poy Raiturkar and V S Bhandary. A G Poy Raiturcar is the chairman of the company.It manufactures billets and rolled products fr...
Reports by Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Marmagoa Steel Ltd share price today?

The Marmagoa Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marmagoa Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marmagoa Steel Ltd is ₹11.15 Cr. as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marmagoa Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marmagoa Steel Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marmagoa Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marmagoa Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marmagoa Steel Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the CAGR of Marmagoa Steel Ltd?

Marmagoa Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.64%, 3 Years at -23.14%, 1 Year at -41.90%, 6 Month at 32.61%, 3 Month at 10.24% and 1 Month at -26.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marmagoa Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marmagoa Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.06 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 32.92 %

