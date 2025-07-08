Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹1.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.93
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹1.83
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-15.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-104.65
-100.15
-66.83
-30.69
Net Worth
-98.57
-94.07
-60.75
-24.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
3.95
55.54
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.92
-92.88
-65.43
Raw materials
0
0
-6.1
-43.13
As % of sales
0
0
154.52
77.65
Employee costs
-1.07
0
-1.12
-6.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-5.29
-31.91
-21.39
-28.96
Depreciation
-2.01
-2.04
-2.27
-2.43
Tax paid
0.79
0.27
1.33
1.03
Working capital
-2.79
-42.84
-11.49
13.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.92
-92.88
-65.43
Op profit growth
-93.76
496.7
-57.91
-2,871.26
EBIT growth
-85.34
247.58
-51.77
899.06
Net profit growth
-85.78
-12.44
31.49
144.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ashok Mittal
Managing Director
R K Radhakrishna
Independent Director
P J Bhide
Independent Director
K V Ramarathnam
Independent Director
T Srinivasa
Plot No 280 Eclate,
Curtorim,
Goa - 403709
Tel: 91-0832-2784289/2784290/2784237
Website: http://www.marmagoasteel.com
Email: cosec@marmagoasteel.com
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Incorporated on 17 Jul.87, Marmagoa Steel was promoted by N V Hegde, M G Poy Raiturkar and V S Bhandary. A G Poy Raiturcar is the chairman of the company.It manufactures billets and rolled products fr...
