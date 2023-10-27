1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MARUTI INTERIOR PRODUCTS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MARUTI INTERIOR PRODUCTS LIMITED (543464) RECORD DATE 27.10.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/10/2023 DR-642/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of MARUTI INTERIOR PRODUCTS LIMITED(543464) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, October 27, 2023: Scrip Code 543464 Scrip Name MARUTI INTERIOR PRODUCTS LIMITED Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 2000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.10.2023)