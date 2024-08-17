iifl-logo-icon 1
Mascon Global Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.96
(4.35%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009

Gross Sales

306.02

358.35

443.94

576.94

602.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

306.02

358.35

443.94

576.94

602.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-9.03

11.21

-19.67

-17.88

19.97

Total Income

296.99

369.55

424.27

559.04

622.15

Total Expenditure

789.8

352.26

522.36

532.25

560.57

PBIDT

-492.81

17.29

-98.09

26.79

61.58

Interest

25.01

21.19

21.28

23.26

25.9

PBDT

-517.82

-3.9

-119.37

3.53

35.68

Depreciation

1.29

1.21

2.03

0.77

2.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.91

0.15

4.9

0.85

4.89

Deferred Tax

0

0

-1.5

0

0.48

Reported Profit After Tax

-521.02

-5.26

-124.8

1.9

27.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-521.02

-5.26

-124.8

1.9

27.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-521.02

-5.26

-124.8

1.9

27.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0.05

0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

372.13

372.13

372.13

372.13

372.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

35,57,81,901

35,06,35,808

34,86,35,814

34,86,35,808

34,76,35,814

Public Shareholding (%)

95.61

94

94

94

93

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,30,00,000

1,30,00,000

1,30,00,000

1,30,00,000

1,30,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

79.53

60.5

55.3

55.29

53.1

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

33,45,144

84,91,231

1,04,91,231

1,04,91,231

1,14,91,231

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

20.47

39.5

44.7

44.7

46.9

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.89

2.29

2.8

2.79

3.1

PBIDTM(%)

-161.03

4.82

-22.09

4.64

10.22

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-170.25

-1.47

-28.11

0.33

4.63

