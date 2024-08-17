Mascon Global Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
306.02
358.35
443.94
576.94
602.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
306.02
358.35
443.94
576.94
602.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-9.03
11.21
-19.67
-17.88
19.97
Total Income
296.99
369.55
424.27
559.04
622.15
Total Expenditure
789.8
352.26
522.36
532.25
560.57
PBIDT
-492.81
17.29
-98.09
26.79
61.58
Interest
25.01
21.19
21.28
23.26
25.9
PBDT
-517.82
-3.9
-119.37
3.53
35.68
Depreciation
1.29
1.21
2.03
0.77
2.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.91
0.15
4.9
0.85
4.89
Deferred Tax
0
0
-1.5
0
0.48
Reported Profit After Tax
-521.02
-5.26
-124.8
1.9
27.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-521.02
-5.26
-124.8
1.9
27.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-521.02
-5.26
-124.8
1.9
27.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0.05
0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
372.13
372.13
372.13
372.13
372.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
35,57,81,901
35,06,35,808
34,86,35,814
34,86,35,808
34,76,35,814
Public Shareholding (%)
95.61
94
94
94
93
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,30,00,000
1,30,00,000
1,30,00,000
1,30,00,000
1,30,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
79.53
60.5
55.3
55.29
53.1
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
33,45,144
84,91,231
1,04,91,231
1,04,91,231
1,14,91,231
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
20.47
39.5
44.7
44.7
46.9
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.89
2.29
2.8
2.79
3.1
PBIDTM(%)
-161.03
4.82
-22.09
4.64
10.22
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-170.25
-1.47
-28.11
0.33
4.63
