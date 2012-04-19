Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sep-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
4.39%
4.1%
4.1%
4.1%
4.39%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.96%
5.96%
5.96%
5.96%
5.96%
Non-Institutions
45.8%
46.04%
46.04%
45.81%
45.8%
Total Non-Promoter
51.76%
52.01%
52.01%
51.78%
51.76%
Custodian
43.83%
43.88%
43.88%
44.1%
43.83%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
