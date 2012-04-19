iifl-logo-icon 1
Mascon Global Ltd Shareholding Pattern

0.96
(4.35%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Mascon Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

4.39%

4.1%

4.1%

4.1%

4.39%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

5.96%

5.96%

5.96%

5.96%

5.96%

Non-Institutions

45.8%

46.04%

46.04%

45.81%

45.8%

Total Non-Promoter

51.76%

52.01%

52.01%

51.78%

51.76%

Custodian

43.83%

43.88%

43.88%

44.1%

43.83%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.39%

Foreign: 4.39%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.96%

Institutions: 5.96%

Non-Institutions: 45.80%

Custodian: 43.83%

